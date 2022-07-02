AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.