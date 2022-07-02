AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 338 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 348.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of -206.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

