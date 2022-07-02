Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Up 139.4% in June

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the May 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $947.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

