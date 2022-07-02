Contrasting Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -24.27% -22.02% Catalent 10.72% 15.07% 6.45%

4.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enochian Biosciences and Catalent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Catalent has a consensus price target of $142.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Catalent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catalent is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Catalent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million ($0.82) -2.35 Catalent $4.00 billion 4.80 $529.00 million $2.76 38.78

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalent beats Enochian Biosciences on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral based gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials. It also offers FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

