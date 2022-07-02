Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price at $1,681.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,681.00.

IMIAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,860 ($22.82) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.19) to GBX 1,845 ($22.64) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.21) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. IMI has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

