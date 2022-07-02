AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 707.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.