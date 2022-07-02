AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,489 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

