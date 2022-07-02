Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

