AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,574 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

