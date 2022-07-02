Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 64.5% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.