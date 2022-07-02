AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $19,412,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,870 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $7,704,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 326.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 294,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.21 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

