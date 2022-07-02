International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

