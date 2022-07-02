Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,203,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,636,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

