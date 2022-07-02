Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

