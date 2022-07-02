WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

WETF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.58. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

