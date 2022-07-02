Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.60 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

