AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $99,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 248,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

TTEC stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

