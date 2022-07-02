AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $110,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

