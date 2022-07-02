State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.