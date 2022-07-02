State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 500 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.