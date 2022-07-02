AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $115,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 500,232 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

