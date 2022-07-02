State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,590 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,470,000 after buying an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in NiSource by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

