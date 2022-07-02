boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.87

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.87 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.74 ($0.65), with a volume of 1407379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.82 ($0.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a market capitalization of £711.90 million and a P/E ratio of -187.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

