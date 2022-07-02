Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.45

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.45 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23), with a volume of 86610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.26).

GNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £520.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,978.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.96.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

