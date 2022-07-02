HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $328.00

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 329.17 ($4.04), with a volume of 55816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.12).
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87.
HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.