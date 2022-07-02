Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.10

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.10 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.23 ($0.73), with a volume of 289018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.74).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 78 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £978.43 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,616.73).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

