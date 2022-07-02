Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.53 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
