Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.53 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $172,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.