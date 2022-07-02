AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 127.3% in June

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AFTR opened at $9.67 on Friday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
