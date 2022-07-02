L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the May 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:LBGUF opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

