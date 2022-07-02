Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nidec stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Nidec has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

