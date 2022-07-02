Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $568.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 568 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 596 ($7.31), with a volume of 90394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.48).

WKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.16).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 721.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($142,205.13). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.94), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($49,285.03).

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.