Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $329.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.22.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

