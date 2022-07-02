Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $135.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.50.

SWK stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

