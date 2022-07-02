Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.26.

SNOW opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

