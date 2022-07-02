Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.