TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial Corporation is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billionin total assets at Sept. 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients.

