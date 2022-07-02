Cowen Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $125.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $109.89 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

