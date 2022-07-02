Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

