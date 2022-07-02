Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,466.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,466 ($42.52) and last traded at GBX 3,464 ($42.50), with a volume of 1953309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,456 ($42.40).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($28.83) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,263.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,186.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.01.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($38.81), for a total transaction of £1,031,644.08 ($1,265,665.66). Also, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($39.15), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($499,144.28).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

