The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $48,288,040.24 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.