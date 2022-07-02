Dominic Frederico Sells 86,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.