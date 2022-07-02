Horacio Rozanski Sells 40,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.
About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.