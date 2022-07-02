Horacio Rozanski Sells 40,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

