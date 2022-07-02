Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,792,302.08 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

