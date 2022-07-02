Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,318,740.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.

JAZZ stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

