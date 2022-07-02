Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière Sells 35,000 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

TSE SAP opened at C$28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

