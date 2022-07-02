Timothy J. Wilmott Purchases 10,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.