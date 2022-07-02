Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.