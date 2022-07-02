Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
