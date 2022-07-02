Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

