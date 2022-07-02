JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $29.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.
Shares of Criteo stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
