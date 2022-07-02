Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $670.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $669.70.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $480.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.18. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 287.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

